Nicki Minaj Trump Accounts

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Nicki Minaj is on the path to becoming an American citizen and recently showed off her Trump Gold Card, hinting that she received it for free. She praised President Donald Trump as her “wonderful, gracious, charming” president and expressed her support for him. The Gold Card program, introduced by Trump in September 2025, requires a $15,000 processing fee and a $1 million gift for fast-tracked U.S. residency. Nicki Minaj’s apparent avoidance of payment coincided with her attendance at Trump’s Accounts Summit, where she pledged donations to the Trump account program. The rapper has shifted her stance to support Trump and his policies, even surprising auto workers at the White House.