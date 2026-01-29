Rockets Let Big Lead Slip as Spurs Storm Back in 111–99 loss.

The Toyota Center was buzzing long before tipoff, and for a while, it looked like the Houston Rockets were ready to give their fans a night to remember. From the opening minutes, Houston played with pace, confidence, and swagger. Amen Thompson attacked the rim relentlessly, Alperen Şengün orchestrated the offense from the post, and the Rockets jumped out to a double-digit lead that had the crowd roaring.

By halftime, Houston was in control. They had built their advantage with fast breaks, crisp ball movement, and tough defense that forced the Spurs into rushed shots. The Rockets looked like the sharper, more physical team, and it felt like they were on track for a comfortable win.

But basketball games are rarely that simple.

San Antonio came out of the locker room with a different energy. Victor Wembanyama started to take over on both ends of the floor, erasing shots at the rim and stretching Houston’s defense with his length and skill. The Spurs slowed the game down, turned every possession into a grind, and chipped away at the Rockets’ lead.

As the fourth quarter began, the momentum had completely shifted. Houston’s shots stopped falling. Open threes rattled out. Turnovers crept in. Meanwhile, San Antonio looked calm and patient, moving the ball until they found the right shot. What had once been a loud, confident arena turned tense and quiet.

With six minutes left, the Spurs took the lead—and they never gave it back.

The final stretch was all San Antonio. They outworked Houston on the glass, won the hustle plays, and closed the game with poise. When the buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read Spurs 111, Rockets 99, a result that felt shocking given how dominant Houston had looked early.

For the Rockets, it was a painful lesson: games aren’t won in the first half. They showed how dangerous they can be at their best—but also how quickly things can slip when focus and execution fade. For the Spurs, it was a statement comeback built on defense, discipline, and belief.

It was the kind of night that leaves fans walking out of the arena quiet, replaying every missed shot and turnover in their heads—already wondering how the Rockets will respond in the next game.

