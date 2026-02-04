Listen Live
Entertainment

Full List Of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club

Achieving EGOT status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) is one of the rarest and most coveted accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

Published on February 4, 2026
  • EGOT is the ultimate entertainment achievement, earned by only a select few.
  • EGOT winners showcase versatility and leave lasting impact on the arts.
  • Diverse group of composers, actors, directors, and performers make up the EGOT club.
83rd Annual Golden Globes - Inside
Source: Rich Polk/2026GG / Getty

It represents unparalleled versatility and excellence across television, music, film, and theater.

Since the first EGOT was awarded in 1962, only a select few have joined this elite group, showcasing their extraordinary talents and leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

From legendary composers and groundbreaking actors to visionary directors and multi-talented performers, each EGOT winner has a unique story of creativity and achievement.

This list celebrates the individuals who have reached this pinnacle of success, highlighting their contributions to the arts and their lasting legacy.

Take a look below to see the Full List of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club

Steven Spielberg (2025)

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

A legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status with his work on Schindler’s ListSaving Private Ryan, and A Strange Loop. His storytelling has defined modern cinema and continues to inspire.

Justin Paul (2024)

FOX 'A Christmas Story' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2017
Source: Penske Media / Getty

A talented composer and lyricist, Justin Paul earned his EGOT with his work on Dear Evan HansenLa La Land, and The Greatest Showman. His contributions to modern musical theater and film are widely celebrated.

Benj Pasek (2024)

FOX 'A Christmas Story' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2017
Source: Penske Media / Getty

As part of the acclaimed songwriting duo Pasek and Paul, Benj Pasek achieved EGOT status with Dear Evan HansenLa La Land, and The Greatest Showman. His innovative storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide.

Elton John (2024)

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture - Spring Summer 2026 - Day 3
Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

A global music icon, Elton John achieved EGOT status with his work on The Lion KingAida, and his illustrious music career. His contributions to pop culture and music are unparalleled.

Viola Davis (2023)

2026 King Holiday Observance - 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A commanding actress, Viola Davis earned her EGOT with her performances in FencesHow to Get Away with Murder, and her audiobook Finding Me. She is celebrated for her authenticity and depth.

Jennifer Hudson (2022)

2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

A powerhouse vocalist and actress, Jennifer Hudson achieved EGOT status with her work in DreamgirlsThe Color Purple, and A Strange Loop. Her talent and determination have made her a standout in the industry.

Alan Menken (2020)

Alan Menken At Grammys
Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

A Disney legend, Alan Menken earned his EGOT with unforgettable scores for The Little MermaidBeauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. His music has defined generations of animated classics.

John Legend (2018)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

A multi-talented musician and actor, John Legend became an EGOT winner with his soulful music and performances in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. His artistry transcends genres.

Tim Rice (2018)

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Source: Victoria Jones – PA Images / Getty

A lyricist extraordinaire, Tim Rice achieved EGOT status with his work on The Lion KingEvita, and Aladdin. His collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Disney are legendary.

Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018)

"Evita" Press Night - After Party
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

A legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber earned his EGOT with iconic musicals like CatsThe Phantom of the Opera, and Evita. His contributions to theater are unparalleled.

Robert Lopez (2014)

Pinoy Relief Benefit Concert for Typhoon Haiyan
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The youngest and only double EGOT winner, Robert Lopez is a composer known for FrozenThe Book of Mormon, and Avenue Q. His catchy songs have become cultural phenomena.

Scott Rudin (2012)

USA - "The Book Of Mormon" After Party in New York City
Source: Walter McBride / Getty

A prolific producer, Scott Rudin achieved EGOT status through his work on The Book of Mormon and No Country for Old Men. His ability to bring compelling stories to life is unmatched.

Whoopi Goldberg (2002)

Angel Studios' "Solo Mio" Premiere
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

A versatile performer, Whoopi Goldberg became an EGOT winner with her work in comedy, acting, and producing. From Ghost to The View, her career spans multiple genres and platforms.

Mike Nichols (2001)

CANNES 98-NICHOLS
Source: PASCAL GUYOT / Getty

A visionary director, Mike Nichols earned his EGOT through his work in film, television, and theater. His projects, including The Graduate and Angels in America, are celebrated for their depth and innovation.

Mel Brooks (2001)

LA Premiere Of "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

A comedic genius, Mel Brooks achieved EGOT status with his work as a writer, director, and producer. Known for films like The Producers and Blazing Saddles, his humor and creativity have left an indelible mark on entertainment.

Jonathan Tunick (1997)

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

A master orchestrator and composer, Jonathan Tunick earned his EGOT through his work on Broadway and in film. His contributions to musical theater, including Titanic, showcase his exceptional talent for arrangement.

Marvin Hamlisch (1995)

Marvin Hamlisch
Source: John Atashian / Getty

A prolific composer and conductor, Marvin Hamlisch achieved EGOT status with his memorable scores for films like The Way We Were and Broadway hits like A Chorus Line. His music continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Audrey Hepburn (1994)

Audrey Hepburn In My Fair Lady
Source: John Springer Collection / Getty

An enduring symbol of elegance and grace, Audrey Hepburn earned her EGOT through her work in film, theater, and humanitarian efforts. Her roles in classics like Roman Holiday and Breakfast at Tiffany’s remain timeless.

John Gielgud (1991)

Sir John Gielgud
Source: Neil Libbert / Getty

Renowned for his Shakespearean performances, John Gielgud was a master of stage and screen. His EGOT status reflects his versatility as both an actor and director, with a career that defined excellence in classical theater.

Rita Moreno (1977)

GRAMMY Presents: A Celebration of Latin Music
Source: John Parra / Getty

A trailblazing actress, singer, and dancer, Rita Moreno became an EGOT winner with her unforgettable role in West Side Story and her work across film, television, and theater. She remains a cultural icon and advocate for diversity in the arts.

Helen Hayes (1977)

Helen Hayes With Roses
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Known as the “First Lady of American Theatre,” Helen Hayes achieved EGOT status through her remarkable performances on stage, film, and television. Her career spanned decades, earning her acclaim as one of the greatest actresses of her time.

Richard Rodgers (1962)

Richard Rodgers. Took baton for smashing climax to musical evening
Source: Mario Geo / Getty

A pioneering composer and the first EGOT winner, Richard Rodgers is celebrated for his contributions to musical theater, including iconic works like The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! His innovative compositions set the standard for Broadway musicals.

Full List Of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club was originally published on b1057.com

