Shaboozey Thanks Immigrants For ‘Building This Country’ During Grammys Speech, Sha-Scandal Sizzles On Social Media

✕

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Shaboozey is catching praise—and a little flak—following his big win at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Feb. 1. In his buzz-worthy acceptance speech, he thanked the sacrifices of immigrants who “built this country.” His comments caught the sha-side eye from folks who called it “disrespectful” to descendants of slaves, especially during the start of Black History Month.

During the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, the 30-year-old singer and rapper took home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Jelly Roll for their collaborative song “Amen.”

While awards speeches often blur together, Shaboozey’s stood out for its emotional weight. After thanking his mother and members of his team, the Nigerian American artist shifted focus to a broader message, honoring immigrants and their role in shaping the United States.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them. For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities,” the artist said on stage, visibly emotional and shedding a few tears.

He continued, “To be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions. You give America color, I love y’all so much. Thank you.”

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Shaboozey’s Grammy Awards speech.

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

The heartfelt tribute immediately lit up social media, with users sharing mixed reactions to what many initially viewed as an innocent and uplifting speech. Supporters praised the artist for using his platform to uplift immigrant communities, with some calling the moment “iconic” and applauding his vulnerability and gratitude.

However, not everyone received the message warmly. Critics pushed back, arguing that the speech failed to acknowledge Black Americans—particularly Foundational Black Americans—and their historical role in building the nation, especially during Black History Month. Some felt the omission was glaring, given country music’s roots and broader American culture.

“Shaboozey done went up there and said ‘immigrants built this country.’ Don’t piss me off,” wrote one user.

Another added, “I blame Shaboozey on Black people who say African immigrants are Black, lol. Country music was created by Foundational Black Americans, and this is the thanks we get. This is why delineation is necessary.”

Shaboozey hasn’t issued a comment on his speech just yet, but despite the debate, the musical star’s career momentum remains undeniable. In addition to his Grammy win, he also earned nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Good News” at this year’s ceremony. Overall, Shaboozey has accumulated eight Grammy nominations to date, a remarkable feat for an artist still early in his mainstream rise.

Commercially, his success has been just as impressive. His breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent 19 nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, while both “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Good News” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

What do you think about Shaboozey’s Grammy Awards speech? Thoughts?

RELATED: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Grammys?

The post Shaboozey Thanks Immigrants For ‘Building This Country’ During Grammys Speech, Sha-Scandal Sizzles On Social Media appeared first on Bossip.

Shaboozey Thanks Immigrants For ‘Building This Country’ During Grammys Speech, Sha-Scandal Sizzles On Social Media was originally published on bossip.com