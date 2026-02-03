Miss Quad is closing the chapter on her most recent relationship. The Married To Medicine star confirmed that she split with her boyfriend Kirk King. Her declaration came shortly after the salesman sassily said her “luck ran out” in their coupledom and just before her homegirl, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, had her back amid the news.

On Monday, Quad told TMZ that she and King split after two years together.

“Kirk and I mutually decided to bring our relationship to a close in 2025,” she said in a statement. “While our time together encompassed many meaningful moments, that chapter of my life has now concluded. I wish him well. In 2026, I am focused on moving forward with clarity and purpose.”

Quad’s statement came after King publicly confimred theri breakup over the weekend.

When an Instagram user commented on a photo of the pair, “I don’t think they’re together anymore.” King replied, “I can confirm that I left that situation.”

Another user noted that Quad was “lucky to have” the ATL Exotic & Luxury Cars owner, to which he replied;

“Luck ran out.”

As you can imagine, Quad’s fans are slamming King for his message labeling it “sassy” and “shady,” and it also caught the attention of Quad’s homegirl, Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

The congressional candidate appeared on Carlos King’s podcast Monday night and didn’t hold back, slamming King, questioning his motives, and alleging that he attempted to reconcile with Quad shortly before shading her online.

“I love my friend, but I will speak on it today because it’s over with,” Heavenly said, noting that the split was not new and that the couple “been broken up for months.”

“I just think that Quad is a classy lady—the way that she ended it, the way that she left that statement. I think that she’s a stand-up girl,” she said before taking issue with King commenting publicly, arguing that “for a man to come up under the comments… that’s attention-seeking.”

The dentist also questioned his motivations, suggesting he may have been drawn to the relationship for fame, and claimed he continues to linger around people connected to Married To Medicine.

