Lil Jon Pleads for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Son

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Atlanta rapper Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade, has been reported missing in Georgia. The Milton Police Department issued a missing persons alert for the 28-year-old, who ran out of his home without his phone and has not been seen since. Authorities believe he may be disoriented and in need of assistance, but stress there is no threat to the public. DJ Young Slade, following in his father’s footsteps, has been building his own music career, and family and friends are concerned for his safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department.