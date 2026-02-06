Listen Live
Lil Jon Confirms Death of His Son, DJ Young Slade

"I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated."

Published on February 6, 2026
After being reported missing, Lil Jon confirms his son, DJ Young Slade, has died.

TMZ exclusively confirmed in a statement from Lil Jon that his son, DJ Young Slade, born Nathan Smith, had passed away.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest,” the Hip-Hop star told the celebrity gossip site.

He continued, “He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Lil Jon went on to thank the Milton Police Department for their help in searching for his son.

As previously reported, Young Slade was reported missing on Tuesday, before searches pulled his body from a pond in the area. The MPD says there is no indication of foul play.

DJ Young Slade was only 27.

Our thoughts are with Lil Jon and his family.

