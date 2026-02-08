Style Gallery: Touchdown-Worthy Thom Browne Looks From The GQ Bowl

Source:

Super Bowl weekend is officially a fashion event now — and as a fashion lover, but necessarily a sports fanatic — I think it’s about time. Style has always lived in sports. Not on the sidelines, but on the court, the field, the tunnel walks, and everywhere in between.

Enter Thom Browne, officially turning Super Bowl weekend into a runway.

Ahead of the big game, the second annual GQ Bowl transformed the Legion of Honor museum into a fashion-meets-football moment. Celebrities showed up dressed like they were headed to fashion week instead of kickoff. And leading the way were some of our favorite Black it girls, Teyana Taylor and Queen Latifah.

Teyana Taylor Brought Preppy Girl Boss Energy

Teyana showed up in full Thom Browne and made it clear she understood the assignment. She didn’t come alone. She brought her daughters, Junie and Rue Rose, turning the night into the most fashionable family moment.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Teyana wore a layered gray plaid look that felt polished and playful. In other words, what Thom Browne is known for.

The Golden Globe winner rocked a suit that felt fun and fashion-forward.

The cropped jacket and layered waist detail gave the outfit shape. A slightly unbuttoned white shirt kept things relaxed. Retro glasses and long braided pigtails added Teyana’s Harlem personality.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Her daughters matched her fly as they always do. Junie wore a blazer, pleated skirt, striped tie, and sporty sneakers. The sneakers came from the upcoming Thom Browne x Asics collaboration.

Rue Rose stole hearts in layered white pieces and a knit vest. She also carried one of the brand’s puppy bags.

Queen Latifah Brought Her Regal, Yet Boss Style Per Usual

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Queen Latifah wore a navy Thom Browne suit with a white shirt and slim tie. A textured black coat draped over her shoulders. The striped detail on the trousers added signature Thom Browne flair.

She finished the look with loafers and statement earrings. Sleek hair and a bold red lip completed the moment. The vibe was timeless and confident.

Sports & Style Collide: Celebrity Looks That Scored Major Point At The GQ Bowl

In addition to Queen Latifah and Teyana, we saw several other A-listers rocking trendy Thom Browne fits. Scroll our gallery to see fit pics.