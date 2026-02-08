“Send Help” Remains No. 1

Source: CARLOS JASSO / Getty

Hollywood studios focused on advertising during the Super Bowl weekend, with the survival thriller Send Help retaining the top spot at the box office and the Melania Trump documentary Melania experiencing a sharp decline in ticket sales. The low-attendance weekend saw trailers for upcoming films like Mandalorian and Grogu, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie airing during the NFL broadcast. Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, led with $10 million in its second weekend, while Melania dropped to $2.4 million, signaling potential flop status. The documentary, which cost Amazon MGM $40 million for film rights and $35 million for marketing, has a North American total of $13.4 million.