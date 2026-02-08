Listen Live
“Send Help” Remains No. 1

Box Office: ‘Melania’ Plunges 67% to Ninth Place, ‘Send Help’ Remains No. 1 in Glacial Super Bowl Weekend

Published on February 8, 2026
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-SEND HELP
Source: CARLOS JASSO / Getty

Hollywood studios focused on advertising during the Super Bowl weekend, with the survival thriller Send Help retaining the top spot at the box office and the Melania Trump documentary Melania experiencing a sharp decline in ticket sales. The low-attendance weekend saw trailers for upcoming films like Mandalorian and Grogu, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie airing during the NFL broadcast. Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, led with $10 million in its second weekend, while Melania dropped to $2.4 million, signaling potential flop status. The documentary, which cost Amazon MGM $40 million for film rights and $35 million for marketing, has a North American total of $13.4 million.

