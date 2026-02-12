Win a Meet & Greet With Rickey Smiley and Passes to His Live Show!

Source: General / Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1 is giving you the chance to have an unforgettable day with one of comedy’s biggest stars. Enter now for your opportunity to win an exclusive afternoon meet and greet with Rickey Smiley on Friday, February 20th at a secret location, where you will get up close and personal with the legendary comedian and radio host. But that is not all. The winner will also receive a pair of tickets to see Rickey Smiley perform LIVE that same night at Arena Theatre during the All About Comedy Festival. Do not miss your chance to laugh, connect and experience a full day of comedy with Majic 102.1.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN





