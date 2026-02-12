Meet Rickey Smiley in Person and See Him Live in Houston

Source: Rickey Smiley / rickey smiley

Houston, get ready to laugh. You have the chance to win an exclusive afternoon meet and greet with Rickey Smiley on Friday, February 20 at a secret location in the city. This is your opportunity to meet the comedy icon up close, snap a photo, and experience an unforgettable moment with one of the biggest names in stand up.

But that is not all. Winners will also receive a pair of tickets to see Rickey Smiley perform live that same night at Arena Theatre during the All About Comedy Festival. Enter now for your chance to turn your Friday into a full VIP comedy experience.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!