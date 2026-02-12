Hidden Passage Part of the Underground Railroad Found in New York Museum

Source: Lawrence Thornton / Getty

A landmark building in New York City that is now a prestigious museum recently discovered its ties to the Underground Railroad.

The Merchant House Museum, a 19th-century townhouse located in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, recently discovered a narrow passageway hidden under a set of built-in drawers. Archaeologists determined that this passage leads to a “safe house” that helped protect enslaved people.

“We knew it was here, but didn’t really know what we were looking at,” Camille Czerkowicz, the curator for the Merchant’s House Museum, said to Spectrum News NY1.

Czerkowicz said that museum employees were always aware of the passageway there, but didn’t determine its full significance until it was explored further.