Fantasia Got A Surprise Proposal On Stage — And Yes, We’re Still Talking About It

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor may have just restored our faith in love. Not that we lost it, but after watching the viral videos of Kendall’s Valentine’s Day surprise, we are in our feelings.

Hold on, let us grab tissues real quick.

Fantasia’s Valentine’s Day Proposal Still Has Us In Our Feelings

The moment happened during Fantasia Barrino’s Houston concert on February 14. Sis was on stage in an all-black sequined look with a short mullet cut, sharp bangs, and a tapered back. She was getting ready to sing “When I See You,” and the crowd was locked in. Then out walks Kendall in a clean white suit, black button-down, and a bouquet of red roses.

From the look on Fantasia’s face, you could tell she had no idea what was about to happen.

He asked the audience for a few minutes because he had something to make right. Kendall started talking about their faith-filled relationship and the 11 years they’ve spent building their life together. Then he shared something big: they never had a formal proposal before they got married. So he decided Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to fix it – on stage, in front of thousands, while the internet waited to cry later.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He told her a God-fearing woman deserves a proper proposal. Then he pulled out the ring. And when we say the bling was blinging? He said it had one carat for every year they’ve been married. Eleven carats. Huge. Beautiful setting.

11 Carats For 11 Years: We Love Seeing Fantasia Loved Out Loud

Watching Fantasia smile, cry, and take it all in felt like seeing Black love being celebrated out loud. Since the moment went viral, everybody has been in her IG comments. Oprah Winfrey wrote, “WOW WOW WOW!!! Truly tears of joy for you darling girl. Amazing Grace.” Niecy Nash joked, “Who is cuttin onions? Love this for you both!!! Yes Lawd!!!! Pull up on my job and show outttt!!!!”

Fantasia’s dramatic Valentine’s Day proposal is just one of the many ways we saw Black love show up. Congratulations – in our Tyrese meme voice – to everyone getting loved unapologetically. Because you deserve it, Sis!

Fantasia Got A Surprise Proposal On Stage — And Yes, We’re Still Talking About It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com