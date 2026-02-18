Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Contests

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Published on February 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Martin Houston 2026
Source: Smart Financial Centre / Martin Lawrence

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the laughs back to Houston with his Yall Still Know What It Is Tour on Friday, June 5 at the Smart Financial Centre. Known for his high energy stand up, unforgettable characters, and classic moments that helped shape comedy culture, Martin is ready to remind fans exactly why he remains one of the greatest to ever grab a mic. This is your chance to see the icon live on stage for a night packed with nonstop laughs and throwback vibes.

Want to be in the building? Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Martin Lawrence live.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Comment
Rickey Smiley Headshot 2025
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Meet Rickey Smiley in Person and See Him Live in Houston

Comment
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Exclusive: Destin Daniel Cretton Says Marvel Absolutely Cared About ‘Wonder Man’

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Lifestyle  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “Woman Says Black Women Are Lazy!”

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close