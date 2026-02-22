Roy Jones Jr. Opens Doors To Dallas Boxing Hub

The gym offers a holistic approach to health and wellness, ensuring aspiring boxers understand their bodies before training.

The gym aims to be a sanctuary for the community, especially young people, by providing a positive outlet and teaching discipline.

Jones wants to discover and cultivate the next generation of boxing legends, like Errol Spence Jr., right in Dallas.

Source: Mark Kolbe / Getty

Dallas has a new home for champions. Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has planted his flag in the city, opening the doors to RJJ Boxing & Fitness, a state-of-the-art facility designed to be more than just a gym. It’s a vision for the future, a community hub, and a breeding ground for the next generation of boxing greatness. Located in the heart of Dallas, this gym is a testament to Jones’s commitment to both the sport and the community he now calls home.

✕

The grand opening was a celebration of this vision, with the Dallas community coming out in full force. The facility itself is a sight to behold. This is not your average neighborhood gym; it’s a professional-grade space built to mold raw talent into polished champions. From the top-tier equipment to the layout, every detail is designed to support elite training. As one observer noted during the opening, “This looks like where a professional could be bred.”

But RJJ Boxing & Fitness offers a more complete approach to athlete development, making it a truly unique institution in the fitness landscape.

TRENDING: Dallas Royalty: Errol Spence Jr. Pays Homage to a Legend at RJJ Boxing

More Than a Gym: A Holistic Approach

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What sets RJJ Boxing & Fitness apart is its integrated approach to health and wellness. Recognizing that a fighter’s journey begins long before they step into the ring, the gym has partnered with a lifestyle center right next door. This allows members to get a full body assessment before they even start training.

“Get your body checked out before you ever start boxing,” Jones explained during an interview at the opening. “If you have any issues, you know, before you start.” This proactive approach to health is revolutionary. It ensures that aspiring boxers and fitness enthusiasts understand their bodies from day one. The center offers holistic solutions to address any issues, and if necessary, provides guidance on surgical options. It’s a “one-stop body shop,” as Jones puts it, providing everything an athlete needs to maintain peak physical condition under one roof.

This focus on comprehensive well-being shows a deep understanding of the demands of boxing and a genuine care for the individuals who walk through the gym’s doors. It’s about building smarter, healthier, and more resilient athletes.

A Vision for the Community

At its core, RJJ Boxing & Fitness is a community-driven project. Roy Jones Jr. speaks passionately about his reasons for opening the gym in Dallas, and it goes far beyond business. He sees the gym as a powerful tool for positive social change, a place to bring people together and offer a constructive outlet, especially for young people.

“The vision behind it is to help bring people together, help bring boxing together… but to also indulge, give to the community so the community can come together and maybe give them something to do other than killing each other,” Jones stated. His words carry the weight of a leader concerned about the future of the youth. “Our kids are killing each other. We need something to bring them peace again and bring them happiness, give them something to strive for. That’s why I got these doors open.”

This mission is embedded in the gym’s DNA. It’s an open invitation to everyone, regardless of skill level. Whether you are an aspiring professional, someone looking for a new fitness challenge, or a parent seeking a positive environment for your child, the doors are open. The gym welcomes members as young as eight, an age Jones believes is perfect for them to be “responsible enough to pay attention.” The goal is to provide a sanctuary where discipline, hard work, and self-respect are taught alongside jabs and uppercuts.

Breeding the Next Generation of Champions

While the gym is for everyone, there is no mistaking its championship pedigree. Roy Jones Jr. has a clear goal: to find and nurture the future legends of the sport right here in Dallas. He wants to create an environment where greatness is not just possible, but expected.

“We want the next Earl Spence to be in this building, you understand?” he declared. “We want the next Roy Jones Jr. to come in this building.” This is not just talk; it’s a call to action for every young person in the city with a dream. The gym provides the facility, the expertise, and the inspiration. It offers a pathway to not only master the sport of boxing but also to build a foundation for life, focusing on “health and wealth.”

This commitment to fostering talent is a powerful promise to the Dallas community. It signifies an investment in the city’s youth, offering them a chance to train under the guidance of one of the greatest to ever do it and to strive for something truly special.

A Dallas Resident with a Dallas Heart

Roy Jones Jr.’s connection to Dallas is not a recent development. He has been a fan of the city and its culture for decades, long before making it his home. A lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, he reminisced about his favorite players like Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith. “My soul was already in Dallas, bro,” he shared, speaking of the Cowboys bedspread he had as a kid.

Now, he’s more than a fan; he’s a resident, officially adopted by the city and, more specifically, by the Pleasant Grove community. He is embracing his new role, becoming a local figurehead and a symbol of positive investment in the area. His gym is not just a business; it’s a personal commitment to the city that has captured his heart.

Join the Movement

RJJ Boxing & Fitness is more than a new building; it’s a new beginning. It represents an opportunity for the people of Dallas to learn, grow, and train in a world-class environment built on a foundation of community and excellence. For the youth, it is a beacon of hope and a place to channel their energy towards a brighter future. For the city, it is another jewel in its crown, courtesy of a champion who has chosen to call Dallas home.

For those ready to start their journey, whether for fitness or for fighting, signing up is simple. You can find all the information you need on their official website, RJJboxingfitness.com.

Roy Jones Jr. has opened his doors. The only question left is, are you ready to step inside?

Roy Jones Jr. Opens Doors To Dallas Boxing Hub was originally published on thebeatdfw.com