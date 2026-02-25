2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nods

Source: vectoricons / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2026 nominees, including Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Inxs, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross, and Shakira. The list also features Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, Pink, New Edition, Sade, and the Wu-Tang Clan. Billy Idol and Joy Division/New Order return to the nominations, while the list includes The Black Crowes and Oasis. The diverse group of nominees represents the evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll, with ten first-time nominees among the 17 performers.