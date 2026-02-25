Listen Live
2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nods

Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey get Rock Hall nominations

Published on February 25, 2026
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Vector Icon
Source: vectoricons / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2026 nominees, including Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Inxs, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross, and Shakira. The list also features Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, Pink, New Edition, Sade, and the Wu-Tang Clan. Billy Idol and Joy Division/New Order return to the nominations, while the list includes The Black Crowes and Oasis. The diverse group of nominees represents the evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll, with ten first-time nominees among the 17 performers.

