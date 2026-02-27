Here's Where To Find Lipstick Shades That Instantly Brighten Your Smile

Source: CarlosDavid.org / Getty There is nothing like a bold lip and a bright smile to seal the deal. Whether you are stepping out for date night, heading into a meeting, or snapping selfies with your girls, the right lipstick can instantly make your teeth look whiter and your smile pop. And no, it is not magic. It is color theory. Check out how to make your smile pop with these lipsticks inside. According to cosmetic dentist Dr. Marielaina Perrone, DDS, choosing shades with cool, blue, or purple undertones creates contrast against natural yellow tones in teeth, making them appear brighter. In her breakdown of the best lipstick shades to make teeth look whiter, she explains that blue-based reds and deep berry hues offer the strongest visual impact. Additional guidance from dental experts at Brosh Dentistry and Bristol Family Dental echoes the same advice. Cool tones equal a whiter-looking smile, while warm, orange-based shades can highlight discoloration.

If you are ready to upgrade your lip wardrobe, here are the shades that will have your smile shining: Blue-Based Reds Think cherry red, apple red, and classic Hollywood crimson. These reds have cool undertones that create the sharpest contrast against your teeth. The result is a noticeably brighter smile. This is the red you wear when you want timeless glam with maximum impact.

Berry & Plum Tones Raspberry, deep berry, and rich plum shades feature subtle purple-blue bases that instantly enhance your smile. They are flattering across skin tones and perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Cool Pinks & Fuchsia Bright pinks, bubblegum, and magenta shades with an electric-blue base bring playful energy and make teeth appear whiter. If you love a vibrant lip, this is your sweet spot.

Deep And Vampy Shades Dark wine, blackberry, and dramatic plum create a bold contrast that makes teeth look lighter. These shades are especially stunning in the evening and photograph beautifully.