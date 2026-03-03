Listen Live
Win Passes to See D.L. Hughley & Deon Cole LIVE March 19

Published on March 3, 2026
Grown Folks Comedy Show
Houston, get ready for a night made strictly for the grown and fabulous.

For one night only, comedy heavyweights DL Hughley and Deon Cole are bringing the “Grown Folks Laugh Different” tour to the Arena Theatre on Thursday, March 19, 2026. This is not your average comedy show. This is one stage, two legends, no apologies.

The show takes place at Arena Theatre, located at 7326 SW Freeway. If you have ever experienced a night at Arena, you already know the vibe is intimate, electric, and perfect for live comedy. Expect big energy, loud laughs, and a crowd that understands exactly what “grown folks laugh different” really means.

Please note, this is an 18 and up show. Leave the kids at home because this one is strictly for the adults.

Want To Go For Free? FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

