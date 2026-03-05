Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 6

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 6, set to air during the 2026-2027 season. The show has been performing well, ranking as the top comedy on TV among adults 18-49 and averaging 6 million viewers per episode. Created by Quinta Brunson, the series follows teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school and has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2021. With strong viewership and critical reception, Abbott Elementary has become a key part of ABC’s television lineup.