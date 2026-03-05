Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 6

The Fate of Award-Winning Comedy 'Abbott Elementary' Revealed by ABC Well Ahead of Schedule

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 6, set to air during the 2026-2027 season. The show has been performing well, ranking as the top comedy on TV among adults 18-49 and averaging 6 million viewers per episode. Created by Quinta Brunson, the series follows teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school and has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2021. With strong viewership and critical reception, Abbott Elementary has become a key part of ABC’s television lineup.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Grown Folks Comedy Show
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to See D.L. Hughley & Deon Cole LIVE March 19

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
B2K Wow Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to The Boys 4 Life Tour featuring B2K & Bow Wow

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

Comment
Black Voter
Politics  |  Bilal G. Morris

One Vote 2026: Urban One Launches Initiative To Empower Black Voters

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close