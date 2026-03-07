Listen Live
Bar 5015 Black Rodeo Weekend Events Postponed Due to Weather

Published on March 7, 2026
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026
Source: Bar 5015 / Legends Only

Organizers of Black Rodeo Weekend at Bar 5015 have announced that Saturday’s scheduled programming has been postponed due to weather conditions. The events, which were set to take place on Saturday, March 7, included a Day Party featuring legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff along with a live performance by R&B group Silk.

According to organizers, both artists will be rescheduled for future dates once conditions allow. Fans who were planning to attend are encouraged to stay tuned for updated announcements regarding the new event dates. Bar 5015, located at 5015 Almeda Rd. in Houston, thanked supporters for their understanding and looks forward to welcoming everyone back soon for the celebration of Black Rodeo Weekend.

