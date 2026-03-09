Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Fellas: Rickey Smiley Says Cook This Soulful Dish For Your Lady

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW
Source: General / 97.9 The Box

Listeners of 97.9 The Box got a funny and relatable moment recently when comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley stopped by Good Morning H Town. During the conversation, cohost J-Mac shared a personal update that had everyone in the studio reacting. The Houston personality revealed that he has a new lady in his life and wanted a little guidance on how to impress her.

Knowing Rickey Smiley is famous for his Southern roots and home style cooking stories, Mac asked the perfect question. If you want to win a woman over, what kind of dinner should you cook? Smiley did not hesitate to jump in with some classic Southern advice that had the studio laughing and nodding in agreement.

Rickey suggested keeping things simple but meaningful. According to the Birmingham native, a good Southern meal can say a lot. Think comfort food that shows effort and care such as fried chicken, greens, cornbread, and a homemade dessert. Smiley explained that a meal made with intention always hits different and can make a lasting impression.

The moment turned into a fun exchange that listeners could definitely relate to. While J Mac might have been looking for relationship advice, Rickey Smiley reminded everyone that sometimes the way to someone’s heart really is through the kitchen. And if J-Mac follows that Southern recipe, his new relationship might already be off to a strong start.

Fellas: Rickey Smiley Says Cook This Soulful Dish For Your Lady was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate VIP Experience at Bar 5015 for Black Rodeo Weekend!

Comment
Grown Folks Comedy Show
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to See D.L. Hughley & Deon Cole LIVE March 19

Comment
Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to The Boys 4 Life Tour featuring B2K & Bow Wow

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
22 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close