Entertainment

Michael Jackson Biopic Coming

Fans Get Their New Look at Jaafar Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic Teaser

Published on March 11, 2026
Michael Jackson
Source: John Atashian / Getty

Michael Jackson superfans will have the opportunity to see the upcoming biopic “Michael” a few days early, with limited early-access screenings in premium formats on April 22, two days before its wide release. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, offers a portrayal of the late King of Pop’s rise to global superstardom. The star-studded cast includes Colman Domingo, Kendrick Sampson, and Nia Long, among others. Lionsgate’s president of worldwide distribution, Kevin Grayson, described the movie as a cinematic event capturing both the soul and spectacle of Michael Jackson’s life and music. The $155 million film promises to showcase Jackson’s journey from the Jackson Five to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world, offering audiences a front-row seat to his iconic performances and offstage life.

