YOU PICK THE PRIZE: Flashback Funk Fest OR See Jill Scott Live

Published on March 10, 2026
Pick the Prize March 2026
Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

Majic 102.1 is giving listeners a chance to win an unforgettable concert experience and you get to choose the show.

One lucky winner will receive tickets to either Flashback Funk Fest featuring Morris Day & The Time, Zapp, Con Funk Shun and The S.O.S. Band or the soulful return of Jill Scott on her 2026 tour. Both shows will take place at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, one of the Houston area’s top live music venues.

Flashback Funk Fest goes down Saturday, July 11, bringing together some of the most iconic funk groups of all time for a night of classic grooves and legendary hits. If soul is more your vibe, you can choose to see Jill Scott live on August 30 when the Grammy winning singer brings her powerful voice and timeless catalog back to Houston.

Enter below for your chance to win and if your name is selected, you decide which concert you want to attend.

Keep it locked to Majic 102.1 for more exclusive concert experiences and your favorite classic R&B all day long.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

