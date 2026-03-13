Pick Your Prize: Win Concert Tickets Plus $250 Cash

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Majic 102.1 is giving you the chance to pick your prize and win big. One lucky winner will score tickets to a Houston concert experience of their choice plus $250 cash. You can choose between the 18th Annual H Town Blues Festival featuring Tucka, King George, West Love, Mike Clark Jr, Pokey Bear, EJ Jones and Marcellus The Singer on April 24 at NRG Arena or An Evening With October London, Lalah Hathaway and Eric Benét on April 11 at Smart Financial Centre. It is the ultimate night of soul and blues music and you get to decide which show you want to see. Enter now for your chance to win and walk away with tickets plus $250 cash.

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