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Win Pussycat Dolls Tickets With Lil Kim And Mýa!

Published on March 13, 2026
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Pussycat Dolls
Source: Pussycat Dolls / Woodlands Pavilion

The Pussycat Dolls are celebrating 20 years of hits with their PCD Forever Tour, and MAJIC 102.1 is giving you the chance to see them live in Houston. The iconic group will take the stage Friday, July 31 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, bringing their high energy performances and fan favorite songs to the city. The night will be even bigger with special guests Lil Kim and Mýa joining the lineup for a show packed with throwback hits and unforgettable moments. Enter now for your chance to win tickets and experience one of pop and R&B’s most legendary girl groups live on stage.

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