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Cardi B Uplifts Black Americans

Cardi B praises Black Americans during Dallas performance in viral concert moment

Published on March 15, 2026
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Cardi B is spreading love to the Black community during her “Little Miss Drama” tour. In a recent performance in Dallas, she gave a history lesson, acknowledging the contributions of African Americans to the comfort of other communities in the country. The moment quickly went viral as fans shared footage online. Cardi, who is Dominican, has been vocal about supporting the Black community while honoring her heritage. The tour, which features a 37-song set list and elaborate staging, will conclude on April 18 in Atlanta after making stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada.

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