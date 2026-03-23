Toni Braxton Cuts Show Short

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Toni Braxton had to cut short her latest concert due to an unexpected personal emergency. The singer apologized to fans via Instagram for not being able to finish the show in Minneapolis as part of the New Edition Way Tour. Braxton, who has been open about touring with lupus, expressed gratitude for the understanding of her fans and their continued support. Despite the setback, Braxton remains enthusiastic about her tour, which is set to continue until April 4. The singer also recently marked the anniversary of her sister Traci’s death, expressing her deep love and missing her dearly.