Justin Timberlake Jokes About Race In Viral DWI Arrest Footage
'WHITE?!? Boy Wasted! Unserious & Unsober Justin Timberlake Jokes About Race During DWI Arrest, Pop Locking Lockdown Memes Swarm Social Media
Justin Timberlake is never beating the “fo shiz” allegations after he hilariously hit UNO reverse on the race card during his DWI arrest.
The police stop took place back in June 2024, but despite the Man in the Woods singer’s best efforts to stop it, footage of his run-in with the boys in blue just went public. It’s not nearly as out of character as RHOP star Karen Huger’s infamous DUI footage, but JT’s got jokes. And so does the internet!
According to People, the recently released bodycam footage comes from the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in New York. The comedy starts as soon as the questioning begins on the roadside. The wide-eyed entertainer seemed so lost in the sauce that he said it was “hard to explain” why he was driving a rental car through the Hamptons.
“Umm…a world tour,” he said. “I’m Justin Timberlake.”
Justin Timberlake Attempts Cop Choreo For Field Sobriety Test
When the name drop doesn’t register to the officer, who stated concerns about swerving and blown stop signs, they both sound confused. During the field sobriety test, Justin stumbled through the “really hard” exercises despite boom-kacking since childhood.
Meanwhile, funny fans said they were expecting something more like…
Or a reenactment of this moment from Reno 911!
At the very least, he could’ve given them a little eight-count.
Justin declined a breathalyzer test on the road and a chemical test when he was cuffed back at the station. While the officers explained the violations and walked him through the paperwork, he complained, “You boys treat me like a criminal.”
You should see how innocent people get treated in custody, Justin.
“I’m trying my best to treat you like anybody else, ok,” one officer said.
“Can I ask you a question? Is this the normal process?” Justin wondered.
When the officer explained this was the “standard process” for DWI, the singer incredulously smirked and questioned the handcuffs.
The most viral moment is out of focus, but JT’s timing is sharp when he reviews his paperwork and incredulously reads off his race.
“White?!! I’m just kidding, man,” he laughed, nailing the unintentional Ava Coleman impression.
Now, Justin…we know you beatboxed so Jack Harlow could “Hooyeah!” his way into R&B cosplay, but please relax!
When the “Mirrors” star got scared straight about a night in a jail cell until his arraignment, it wasn’t “haha” funny anymore.
JT didn’t demand special treatment like his conspicuously Karen-ish friend, but every step of the way he sounded surprised that his celebrity never tipped the scales.
Check out Justin Timberlake’s arrest aftermath and social media reactions to the viral footage after the flip.
Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty After DWI Arrest, Fights To Block Arrest Footage From Going Public
Justin Timberlake was charged with one count of driving wile intoxicated and two citations for failure to stay in a lane and running a stop sign. The singer mentioned that he only had “one martini” and his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. insisted that he was “not intoxicated.” He reached a plea deal for a lesser charge.
For viral bodycam footage, this was as pleasant as it gets, but Timberlake just lost a legal battle to block the release. In his petition to Suffolk County Supreme Court, the “SexyBack” star claimed the release would invade his privacy.
“Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Timberlake’s] personal and professional reputation, subject [Timberlake] to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest,” the filing stated.
The clips have social media in a frenzy, but Timberlake is trending, not being canceled.
Still, it doesn’t take much for the jokes to start flying.
Check out some reactions below.
'WHITE?!? Boy Wasted! Unserious & Unsober Justin Timberlake Jokes About Race During DWI Arrest, Pop Locking Lockdown Memes Swarm Social Media was originally published on bossip.com