Massive Ford SUV Recall

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Ford Motor Co. is recalling 254,640 vehicles due to a potential issue with the rearview camera image caused by a reset in the Image Processing Module A (IPMA). This reset can lead to the loss of advanced driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist, increasing the risk of crashes. Ford plans to fix the issue through an Over-The-Air (OTA) update or at Ford or Lincoln dealers at no cost. Owners can check if their vehicle is affected starting March 25 on the NHTSA website and can expect notification letters by March 30.