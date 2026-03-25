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Landmark Verdict Shakes Up the Tech Industry

Jury Finds Instagram & YouTube Liable In Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial

Published on March 25, 2026
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Photo Illustrations Meta And Its App Ecosystem
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A California court ruling on social media addiction could lead to more lawsuits and change how platforms are treated. A 20-year-old won $3 million in damages after claiming that social media addiction harmed her childhood. Meta and Alphabet were found liable, with Meta responsible for 70% of the damages. The case challenges the effectiveness of Section 230, the law that protects tech companies from liability. Meta and Alphabet plan to appeal the verdict, as the decision may prompt more lawsuits against tech companies.

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