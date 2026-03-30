The King of R&B vs. The King of Pop?

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Boosie sparked controversy by claiming that R. Kelly would outperform Michael Jackson in a Verzuz battle, citing song quality and swagger as the determining factors. Despite backlash, Boosie stood by his opinion, emphasizing that he was not considering stage performance in his assessment. The rapper’s comments generated heated debate online, with some supporting his viewpoint while others vehemently disagreed. Boosie’s bold statement continues to fuel discussions on social media platforms.