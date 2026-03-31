Win Houston Gamblers Tickets vs. Louisville Kings!

Source: Houston Gamblers / General

Houston is getting ready for a new season of high energy football, and Majic 102.1 is giving you the chance to experience it live. Enter to win a family-four pack of Houston Gamblers 2026 tickets to see them take on the Louisville Kings at Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday, April 16!

Do not miss your shot to win. Enter now for your chance to lock in your seats!

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