8 Times Simone Biles Served Face

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history. Known as the proud owner of 41 Olympic and World Championship medals, including 23 World Championship gold medals and 7 Olympic gold medals, she’s in a league of her own.

Although Simone has dominated the world of gymnastics, her talents extend beyond the sport. From her stylish taste in athletic wear to her keen eye as a credentialed sports photographer, there’s little Simone can’t master. That said, we’re particularly fond of how she serves up a beauty lewk.

Whether you’re scrolling through her Instagram and gagging over her football-game glam or watching her stun on the red carpet, the 29-year-old isn’t new to the beauty game—she’s true to it. She also understands the power of self-love—especially as a Black woman and an elite athlete.

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Unfortunately, someone always has something to say on the internet. Like others before her, people have consistently targeted Simone about her appearance, especially during competition season. However, she has consistently used her voice to advocate for herself and others — most recently after online chatter about her hair during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Don’t come for me about my hair,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of a video of herself, per E! News. “It was done, but the bus has no AC, and it’s like 9,000 degrees. Oh, and a 45-minute ride.”

In a follow-up post, she continued: “I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this: Next time you want to comment on a Black girl’s hair, just don’t.”

She said, what she said!

To celebrate the beauty, we’re showcasing her swoonworthy glam looks. Here are eight times Simone Biles served face and gagged beauty lovers with her stunning face card.