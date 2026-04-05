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BET is launching a new digital series, “The Jason Lee Show,” with Jason Lee as the host, premiering on April 8. The show will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the mechanics of influence in pop culture, featuring celebrity guests and real-time lifestyle content. Lee aims to bring audiences into the rooms where cultural narratives are shaped, highlighting the power of culture and access. The show is part of BET’s new Creator Studio initiative, providing a platform for black creators to expand their reach and storytelling capabilities. Interested creators can apply by emailing betcreatorstudio@bet.net.