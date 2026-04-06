The R&B Girls Who Don’t Miss—On Tracks or Fits

R&B is thriving thanks to a new generation of female artists who are setting trends and influencing the industry.

These artists blend diverse styles, from modern glam to vintage soul, showcasing their individuality and artistry.

Their fashion, music, and presence are reshaping the landscape of contemporary R&B, making it a vital force in music.

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R&B ain’t dead, ya’ll. At least not when it comes to the powerhouse women currently dominating the genre! There’s a vibrant, undeniable resurgence being led by a growing number of female artists. They are proving that sophisticated style and artistry are very much alive and thriving in the music business.

These women are not just singing—they are setting the agenda. They don’t chase fleeting trends. They are the architects who create them, influencing everything from mainstream fashion and beauty to the very soundscapes of modern R&B. Their confidence, coupled with their unique sonic signatures, is redefining what it means to be a modern R&B star. They are ensuring the genre remains a vital, compelling force in contemporary music.

Let’s run through some R&B baddies.

GoGo Morrow

The bold blue-haired diva has been one to watch for a minute. Her voice is powerful and so is her style. GoGo Morrow is “that girl” because she blends authentic Philly R&B roots with a compelling modern sound. She stands out through her willingness to be vulnerable, as demonstrated in her music fearlessly explores complex emotions and relationships. In 2022, she shared an affirmation for young girls, “You’re enough. You’re beautiful.”

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When it comes to her style, she’s unafraid to dress outside of the box. From textures to colors, nothing is off limits. GoGo Morrow’s style can best be described as a soft glam tomboy aesthetic. She has a nostalgic ’90s and Y2K R&B edge—blending body-skimming silhouettes, relaxed denim, and subtle streetwear influences with effortless femininity. Her looks balance polished beauty details like glowing skin and glossy lips with an undone, model-off-duty ease. She creating a vibe that feels both intentional and natural. Rooted in mood rather than trends, her style shifts with her energy—playful, slightly rebellious, and always anchored in that cool, modern R&B it-girl presence.

Honey Bxby

This New Jersey R&B artist is redefining the genre with her bold “rapper in a singer’s body” style and raw lyrics. Influenced by Drake and Kehlani, she went viral with her 2023 hit “Touchin’,” earning praise from Mary J. Blige. Following her HOT 97 Summer Jam set and a tour with Sexyy Red, her versatile Warner Records debut EP, Raw Honey, signals her confident new era.

And her style exudes that. It’s kinda giving “chaotic R&B baddie with Y2K video vixen energy.” Very much a bold mix of hyper-feminine, body-forward looks and rebellious, emotionally charged edge. Her aesthetic leans into sultry silhouettes. Think lingerie-inspired sets, curve-hugging dresses, and statement hair paired with an unapologetic attitude that feels both glamorous and a little dangerous. There’s a strong influence of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop visuals, but with a modern, unfiltered twist that mirrors her music’s “chaotic R&B” identity in the most captivating way.

Moliy

I am newer to this Ghanaian-American baddie but I am already obsessed. We are going to deem her our “Afro-futuristic baddie” with dreamy Y2K nostalgia. Moliy brings a vibrant fusion of bold cultural expression, playful femininity, and global pop influence. She gained significant international recognition in 2021 after her collaboration with Amaarae, “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” became a massive hit. The single achieved chart success, notably reaching number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number 29 in the United Kingdom.

Her looks often blend curve-celebrating silhouettes with statement textures, shimmering details, and eye-catching beauty moments, reflecting both her Ghanaian roots and genre-bending artistry. There’s a strong thread of early 2000s nostalgia—hair tinsel, glossy glam, and flirty styling—mixed with experimental, almost otherworldly elements that feel futuristic and expressive. Ultimately, her fashion mirrors her sound: fluid, colorful, and confident, with an emphasis on individuality, empowerment, and standing out on a global stage.

KIRBY

This one’s for the country girls. The self-acclaimed “soul singer from Mississippi trying to make Jesus and her ancestors proud” can do no wrong. Kirby’s style reads as “retro soul muse with Southern, vintage ease”—a grounded, expressive aesthetic that feels like a visual extension of her neo-soul sound. Rooted in classic Black Americana and ‘70s-inspired silhouettes, she leans into natural textures, headwraps, effortless dresses, and lived-in pieces that feel personal rather than styled. There’s a quiet confidence in how she shows up—minimal glam, rich tones, and storytelling through clothing—reflecting her Southern upbringing and deep connection to heritage and authenticity.

FLO

If Destiny’s Child-ren had children, it would be FLO. The group is comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer. Their aesthetic is a fusion of “modern-day R&B girl group glam with Y2K lover girl energy,” resulting in a refined yet playful style that draws from early 2000s nostalgia and classic girl group foundations. As a trio, they prioritize cohesive looks, often featuring matching sets, mini dresses, heels, and silky textures.

This fashion approach, reminiscent of icons like Destiny’s Child, is updated with a sleek, Gen Z sensibility. Their style—flirty, confident, and highly feminine—perfectly complements their music, emphasizing sisterhood and softness while embracing sensuality and power. Ultimately, FLO’s fashion is consistently elevated, intentionally glamorous, and delivers a “lover girl” vibe with a high-gloss, performance-ready edge.

Momo Boyd

Seeing Momo in Baby Keem’s “Good Flirts” music video brought all the 90s fine vibes. Her style gives soft Americana soul with vintage, earthy femininity. It’s an understated, romantic aesthetic that feels rooted in classic Black folk, gospel, and ‘70s-inspired storytelling. Her looks often lean into natural textures, flowing silhouettes, denim, and delicate. There are almost pastoral details that mirror the acoustic, guitar-led softness of her music. There’s a timeless quality to how she presents: minimal, effortless, and emotionally rich. She pulls from influences like soul legends and singer-songwriter traditions while subtly reimagining Americana through a Black, feminine lens.

Honorable Mention: Sasha Keable

I just had to have Sasha on the list because her aesthetic is quite magical. The British-Columbian’s style embodies “raw soul tomboy with effortless London cool”—an unpolished, emotionally grounded aesthetic that perfectly mirrors her music’s honesty and grit. She often opts for oversized silhouettes, baggy sweats, simple tees, and minimal styling, resulting in looks that feel intentionally undone—prioritizing comfort and authenticity over performance.

This sense of ease holds a subtle sensuality, which is reinforced by a no-frills beauty approach—fresh skin, natural hair, or low-maintenance glam—highlighting her refusal to conform to the “cookie-cutter” pop star image. Rooted in South London edge and shaped by her blunt, tomboy energy, her style ultimately translates as real-life R&B: vulnerable, grounded, and quietly powerful without ever trying too hard.

Alex Isley

With certified perfect pitch, an unmatched pen tone and style, Alex Isley has a bright future in R&B Soul. As the daughter of The Isley Brothers Ernie Isley, Alex comes from a musical family. She recently announced her 14-city tour ‘When The City Sleeps’ where she’ll perform songs like ‘Sweetest Lullabye,’ fans will get an up close glimpse of the beauty who combines all the things we love, fashion, flair and fearlessness.

The R&B Girls Who Don’t Miss—On Tracks or Fits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com