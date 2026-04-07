Bruno Mars To Be Honored

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Bruno Mars is set to kick off his The Romantic Tour with a free “Bruno Mars Day Parade” in Las Vegas on April 10. The parade will feature marching bands, live music, vintage cars, and more, with the city renaming Park Avenue to Bruno Mars Drive. The event will also include a ceremonial state flag from the Nevada governor and a proclamation from a Clark County Commissioner. Bruno Mars has had a successful residency at Park MGM and may resume it after his tour, according to an MGM Resorts executive.

The designation places Mars alongside a select group of entertainers who have streets named after them in Las Vegas. Roads in the city already honor legendary figures, including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is expected to present Mars with a proclamation during the event, while Joe Lombardo will provide a ceremonial Nevada state flag. Organizers also said Mars plans to donate to a local nonprofit during the festivities.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The April 10 event doubles as the launch of The Romantic Tour, Mars’ first full solo stadium tour in nearly a decade. The tour was initially announced with roughly 40 dates, but overwhelming demand pushed the schedule to nearly 70 shows across North America, Europe, and the U.K. Ticket sales set new single-day records for both Live Nation and Ticketmaster, with more than 2 million tickets sold in a single day.

A Decade of Vegas Magic

Mars’s relationship with Las Vegas spans over a decade, beginning with his MGM Grand Garden Arena debut in 2013. His residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM has captivated over 800,000 fans, solidifying his impact on the city’s entertainment landscape.

“Bruno Mars Drive”: A Lasting Legacy

Park Avenue will be officially renamed after the entertainer an honor reserved for a select few who have shaped Las Vegas. The street will join those named after legends like Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, bridging the past and present of Vegas entertainment.

Parade Route & Event Details

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the north side of the Bellagio, proceeding along Las Vegas Boulevard past The Cosmopolitan, ARIA, and Park MGM, concluding at Toshiba Plaza. Expect road closures and limited access to Toshiba Plaza.”