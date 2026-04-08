Good Enough: Kirk Cousins $172M Deal Is Proof That Mediocre White Men Just Keep Failing Up

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

There is a very specific kind of American success story that doesn’t get enough scrutiny. It’s not the bootstrap myth. It’s not the rags-to-riches fairy tale. Although those stories get tons of play. It’s something far more common, far more durable, and far more quietly infuriating: the aggressively average white man who keeps failing upward.

Enter Kirk Cousins, the patron saint of “good enough” getting paid like greatness.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with Cousins, the veteran who was released by the Atlanta Falcons after two injury-plagued seasons in which he lost his starting position to then-rookie Michael Penix.

Yet, somehow, he was still signed for $20 million in guaranteed money, as ESPN notes, “It will mark the 11th consecutive season that Cousins’ contract will be fully guaranteed.”

If Cousins was a politician he’d be Markwayne Mullin.

If he were a rapper, he’d be Macklemore.

If he were a sneaker, he’d be an all-white low-top K-Swiss.

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Because if you were trying to build a case study for how mediocrity—particularly the safe, familiar, non-threatening kind—continues to fail upward in America, you could not design a better résumé than Cousins’.

Let’s start with the money, because that’s where the absurdity really sings.

Cousins has made over $320 million in career earnings, with some estimates putting him north of $335 million after his latest deal. That puts him in the rare air of the highest-paid players in NFL history—hovering around names like Tom Brady, except Brady has a handful of Super Bowl rings and a legacy. Cousins has… a fully guaranteed contract kink.

That’s right, let me repeat that for the people in the back, for 11 seasons Cousins has managed to fleece NFL teams for guaranteed money for 11 straight seasons, an almost unheard of feat in a league where injuries and bad play abound.

And I need a full space for this next sentence because even as I type it I find it hard to believe.

Kirk Cousins has won just one, that’s right, one, (as in the loneliest number,) playoff game. That’s right, one playoff game.

And for what?

Certainly not dominance.

Certainly not postseason excellence.

Certainly not anything resembling “you must pay this man or your franchise will collapse.”

Let’s rewind to Washington, where Cousins first built his brand as the NFL’s most persistent middle manager. Over six seasons, he earned about $46.7 million and famously shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win that somehow became both his defining moment and a metaphor for his entire career: loud, memorable, and ultimately unserious.

He wasn’t terrible. That’s the trick. He was just… there. A stat compiler. A quarterback who could throw for 4,000 yards and still leave you feeling like you watched a very expensive shrug. Washington let him walk, not because he was awful, but because committing long-term to “he alright” is how franchises stay stuck.

Naturally, that’s when the money really started flowing.

In Minnesota, Cousins turned being a mayonnaise sandwich into a business model, stacking fully guaranteed contracts like Pokémon cards. The numbers looked shiny. The results? Less so. One playoff win. A lot of empty calorie stats. And a lingering sense that if you needed him to elevate a team, you were already in trouble.

But nothing—and I mean nothing—captures the Cousins Experience quite like his time in Atlanta.

In 2024, the Falcons handed him a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed. A franchise-altering investment in a 35-year-old quarterback coming off injury. Bold. Questionable. Extremely on brand for a league that consistently confuses competence with ceiling.

Before Cousins could even unpack his khakis and boat shoes, Atlanta drafted his replacement.

That’s not a typo. They paid him like a savior and treated him like a placeholder.

And somehow, both sides were right.

Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta was, to be generous, uneven. To be honest, it was a mess. He led the league in interceptions in 2024 and was eventually benched after a late-season collapse that included multiple turnover-heavy performances. By 2025, he was a backup, putting up pedestrian numbers—1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, 5 interceptions in 10 games—the statistical equivalent of a shrug emoji.

And yet… the checks kept clearing.

Even after being released, Cousins immediately landed another deal—this time with the Raiders—worth up to $172 million, with yet another $20 million guaranteed just for showing up and mentoring his eventual replacement.

Read that again.

A quarterback who just got benched, cut, and labeled a “bridge” is still cashing elite checks to hold a clipboard and vibe.

If that’s not failing upward, what is?

But there’s also something else at play. Something harder to quantify but impossible to ignore.

Because the NFL has seen more dynamic, more talented, more electrifying quarterbacks struggle to get even half the leash Cousins has enjoyed. Players who are asked to be exceptional just to stay employed, while Cousins has built generational wealth off being reliably average.

He is the human embodiment of “he won’t lose you the game,” in a league where the real money should go to players who win it.

And yet, here we are.

Over $300 million later, Kirk Cousins remains exactly what he’s always been: a quarterback you can live with, but probably can’t win with—paid like the latter, performing like the former, and somehow always landing on his feet.

If mediocrity had a case study, it would wear No. 8 and negotiate fully guaranteed contracts.

And if you’re wondering how that keeps happening, well… you already know the answer.

“You like that?”