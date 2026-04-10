Hatta’s Madd Vacation: Win The Ultimate Walt Disney World Experience

Source: DISNEY / Majic 1021

Inspirational. Motivational. Sensational. That is just part of the magic behind the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort. For nearly two decades, the program has opened doors and created life changing opportunities for high school students from across the country, showing what is possible when dreams meet purpose.

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Source: Dreamers Academy / Disney

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