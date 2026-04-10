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Hatta’s Madd Vacation: Win The Ultimate Walt Disney World Experience

Published on April 10, 2026
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HATTAS MADD VACATION 2026
Source: DISNEY / Majic 1021

Inspirational. Motivational. Sensational. That is just part of the magic behind the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort. For nearly two decades, the program has opened doors and created life changing opportunities for high school students from across the country, showing what is possible when dreams meet purpose.

Now, Majic 102.1 is celebrating that same spirit by giving you the chance to experience the magic for yourself. One lucky listener will win a dream vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, where unforgettable adventures, iconic stories, and incredible attractions come to life across four amazing theme parks. From thrilling rides to immersive worlds and unforgettable moments, this is your chance to step into the magic just like the Disney Dreamers do.

Dreamers Academy
Source: Dreamers Academy / Disney

Get ready to pack your bags because your dream getaway could be closer than you think. Head over to Majic1021.com for complete details and your chance to win a Walt Disney World dream vacation.

Follow your dreams, enter today, and let Majic 102.1 take you to The Most Magical Place On Earth.

Complete the form below for your chance to win.

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