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Mary J. Blige – ‘It Was Either Put up or Shut Up’

Mary J. Blige Candidly Opens up About Battling Addiction Early in Her Music Career: ‘It Was Either Put up or Shut Up'

Published on April 12, 2026
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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
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Mary J. Blige’s music has always been about perseverance, with albums like My Life and songs like “Be Without You” reflecting her journey of overcoming pain. In a 2007 interview, she discussed the struggles she faced in the music industry and her personal life, leading to the album Growing Pains. Blige’s growth and healing process were gradual but transformative, with her reflecting on the person she used to be and the challenges she overcame. Ultimately, she credits her husband at the time for helping her through her darkest moments and guiding her towards a path of self-discovery and recovery.

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