Mary J. Blige – ‘It Was Either Put up or Shut Up’

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Mary J. Blige’s music has always been about perseverance, with albums like My Life and songs like “Be Without You” reflecting her journey of overcoming pain. In a 2007 interview, she discussed the struggles she faced in the music industry and her personal life, leading to the album Growing Pains. Blige’s growth and healing process were gradual but transformative, with her reflecting on the person she used to be and the challenges she overcame. Ultimately, she credits her husband at the time for helping her through her darkest moments and guiding her towards a path of self-discovery and recovery.