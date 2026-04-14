Source: Keisha Nicole Show / The Breakroom

Listen… this conversation right here got the internet in a chokehold. A young woman went viral saying she refuses to pay her parents rent after they asked for $700 a month to stay at home — and baby, the comments are not holding back. Some people are saying she’s entitled, others are like “that’s still your child, why are you charging them?” And honestly… I see both sides, but let me tell you where I stand.

For me personally, I stayed at my mom’s house until I was about 25. Now my mom will tell you — she tried to charge me rent but at the time, I just wasn’t in a position to do that. And instead of forcing it, she allowed me the space to get myself together, get stable, and build something before stepping out on my own. And that’s something I’ll never forget. In a lot of cultures, that’s actually normal — kids stay home, stack their money, and leave when they’re truly ready. It’s not about being lazy, it’s about being set up.

Now I’m not saying parents are wrong for charging rent — because for some families, that’s how you teach responsibility and structure. But I do think there’s a balance. If your child is working toward something, trying to build, trying to get ahead… sometimes the best support isn’t a bill, it’s a foundation. Because once they’re out in the real world, trust me… them bills not going nowhere. So what y’all think? Are parents wrong for charging rent… or is it part of the lesson?

Should Kids Pay Rent at Home? Keisha Nicole Weighs In! was originally published on theboxhouston.com