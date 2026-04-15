All The Reasons Why We’re Watching WNBA Rising Star Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd is a top WNBA draft pick earning a record-breaking $500,000 rookie contract.

Azzi's fashion sense and style have made her a standout, with multiple high-profile looks.

Azzi has already secured major brand partnerships, showcasing her star power off the court.

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Azzi Fudd may have just been drafted to the WNBA, but she is already making a name for herself, and the world is watching. She is part of a new class of beautiful hoopers who are not just showing off their talent on the court, but also leading conversations and changing the game off it.

But there is something about Azzi.

It could be her No. 1 draft status, her fashion eye, or the way she seems to carry real self-awareness and inspiration at such a young age. Whatever it is, she is having a moment worth watching.

As we cheer her on, here are some of the reasons why.

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Azzi Fudd Is A Baller: She Does Not Play On The Paint

Azzi is stepping into the WNBA as one of the highest-paid new players in the league. This says a lot about where the game is headed and how much talent the No. 1 Draft pick has.

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When she joins the Dallas Wings this season, Azzi is set to take home $500,000 thanks to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the WNBA. That is a huge jump compared to what rookies were making before. Last season’s Rookie of the Year made $78,831 in 2025. Angel Reese made $73,439 as a rookie with the Chicago Sky, later joking that year about “living above her means.”

The money is one thing, but Azzi has the résumé to back it up.

The 5-foot-11 shooting guard helped UConn win 54 straight games over the last two seasons, including the 2025 national championship. Over four years at UConn, she averaged 14.7 points while shooting 42.2 percent from three. This past season, she averaged 17.3 points and 3.1 assists a game.

Azzi Is A Fashion Girl’s Fashion Girl

Azzi did not treat the 2026 draft like just another appearance. She came to slay.

The UConn star served the girls three outfits. (She also changed her nails twice in the same night). Her first look was a custom silver Coach dress that brought glamour, shine, and exactly the kind of main-character energy the orange carpet called for.

While speaking with GQ Sports on the carpet, Azzi said, “Coach really did their big one with this.” She shared that she worked with a stylist to develop the look and that the dress was custom-made for her. “I love sequins, I love sparkle, and I wanted something different. I feel incredible,” she said.

Her second and third looks were for her draft announcement and afterparty. Why wear one fit when you can turn heads in three?

And the draft was not the beginning of her fashion story.

Months earlier, Azzi was already outside during New York Fashion Week in September 2025. On Instagram, she shared a recap, shouting out Alice + Olivia, KidSuper, and more.

She’s In Her Bag – And Already A Major Brand Girl.

Azzi is only days into this new chapter, and brands are already moving with her. She already has a collaboration with Jordan Brand, which is major for any athlete, let alone one just entering the league.

The DMV native joins a growing roster of Jordan Brand athletes helping “shape the future of the game and inspire the next generation.”

She is also working with Covergirl. In a previous social post, Azzi shared part of her glam routine before taking on the day. Her must-have product of choice? Covergirl’s lash mascara. Add in work with Marriott Bonvoy and Planet Fitness, and it is clear sis is already in her bag.

The WNBA draft brought out style, fashion, and talent, and there are plenty of women to watch this season. Azzi is one of them. She has the game, the glamour, and the kind of star quality that reaches far beyond the court.

From big buckets to beauty deals, she has “it girl” written all over her.

All The Reasons Why We’re Watching WNBA Rising Star Azzi Fudd was originally published on hellobeautiful.com