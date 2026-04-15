Win a Family 4 Pack to See the Houston Gamblers Live

Source: Houston Gamblers / General

Houston, here’s your chance to catch the action up close and make it a full family outing. Majic 102.1 is giving you the opportunity to win a family four pack of tickets to see the Houston Gamblers take on the Columbus Aviators at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, April 26.

This special “United by Giving” game is more than just football. It is a celebration of community, connection, and giving back, all while bringing high energy plays to the field. It is the perfect event to enjoy with family while supporting a meaningful cause.

Don’t miss your shot to be in the building for one of Houston’s most exciting matchups of the season. Enter now for your chance to win and experience the Houston Gamblers live on Sunday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Stay locked in with Majic 102.1 for more details and your chance to win.