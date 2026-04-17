Mary J. Blige Reflects on When She ‘Didn’t Want to Live'

Source: Rob Rich / WENN

Family While What’s The 411 put Mary J. Blige on the map, you could argue that My Life made her a superstar. Her sophomore effort was deeply intimate and revealing, allowing fans to know her more personally. She wasn’t just a woman who could churn out great hits. She had gone through a lot of pain and grief to get to that point in 1994. It’s that trauma that made fans connect with her so deeply, relating to the stories Blige was telling.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she didn’t want to live during the making of the album but has since found beauty in her journey. The album’s themes of trauma and resilience resonated with fans, and Blige has learned to care for her inner child through reflection on her past. Despite facing challenges in her personal life, Blige has found strength and self-love, ultimately turning her pain into power.

“It is a lot of pain in it, but it’s pain now that’s translated into joy,” she told the publication. “We’re living to tell this story. There’s a time that I didn’t want to live. I hated myself. I didn’t think anything of myself. But the beauty is that I lived to tell the story, and now I don’t hate myself. I’ve developed some love for myself. And it’s helped so many people, and they’re living to tell the story.”

And she’s carrying her pain, carrying the neighbor’s pain, the women that were being beaten in the apartment next door,” she continued. “And she’s just a little girl trying to handle all this stuff. Imagine a little kid trying to weather all of these storms.”

Ultimately, Mary J. Blige never found that true piece of mind until after her 2005 album The Breakthrough. Even then, though, it wasn’t perfect. Her marriage to her former manager, Kendu Isaacs, got rocky, and they filed for divorce in 2016. Blige noted that only by that point did she start to see the beauty and value in herself.

We are so glad Mary has found peace and purpose as she blesses the world with her gift