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AV's R&B Minute "Drake Breaks Record Set By Michael Jackson"

AV’s R and B Minute: Drake Breaks Record First Set By Michael Jackson

The rapper is now the record holder for having the most albums to spend a total of ten years on the Billboard 200 chart

Published on May 13, 2026
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Drake
Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

Drake Breaks Billboard Record First Set By Michael Jackson

Drake is breaking a Billboard record first set by Michael Jackson  The rapper is now the record holder for having the most albums to spend a total of ten years on the Billboard 200 chart.  Drizzy now has three albums with over ten years on the Billboard 200.  The albums in question are “Take Care,” “Nothing Was The Same,” and “Views.” 

Recording Academy Sets Date For Next Grammys Ceremony

The next Grammys presentation has already been given a date.  The announcement was made Tuesday that the awards for the best music of 2026 will be handed out February 7th of next year.  This will be the first ceremony in over 50-years that will be aired on ABC rather than CBS.  Nominations for the ceremony will be revealed on November 19th.  It will be broadcast from the Crypto-dot-com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

2Pac Honored With Street Dedication In Baltimore

Tupac Shakur is being honored in Maryland.  The rapper now has a street named after him located in Baltimore, where he spent his teenage years.  A portion of the city’s Greenmount Avenue, where the rapper’s childhood home is located, has been named “Tupac Shakur Way.”  A dedication event was held on Friday to unveil the street sign. 

Jaalen Best To Play Muhammad Ali

Actor Jaalen Best will be putting on the gloves to play boxing legend Muhammad Ali in the upcoming Prime Video series, “The Greatest.” He’s got the backing of producer Michael B. Jordan and Ali’s wife, Lonnie Ali. Muhammad Ali died in 2016 and this is the first project authorized by his estate. The show is set to be released sometime this year.

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