Kandi Crush Battle Regina Belle vs. Miki Howard — Soulful Queens

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

This Kandi Crush Battle feels like stepping into pure grown-and-sexy R&B. Regina Belle versus Miki Howard is for the listeners who truly appreciate soul music, powerhouse vocals, and timeless love songs that still sound beautiful decades later.

Regina Belle has one of those voices that immediately feels comforting and elegant. Songs like “If I Could,” “Show Me The Way,” and “All I Want Is Forever” are emotional, romantic, and beautifully delivered. Regina’s voice carries softness and strength at the same time. She made records that felt mature and meaningful, and that’s why so many people still connect to her music today.

“If I Could” especially remains one of the most emotional ballads ever recorded. The lyrics, the delivery, and the honesty behind it make it unforgettable. Regina Belle always knew how to make listeners feel every word she sang.

Then there’s Miki Howard, whose voice is full of soul, passion, and richness. Songs like “Love Under New Management” and “Baby Be Mine” became staples in R&B because of how deeply emotional they feel. Miki Howard sings with pain, joy, and experience all wrapped together. Her music feels lived in, and that’s what makes it special.

“Love Under New Management” is one of those records that immediately changes the mood in a room. The emotion behind that song is undeniable. Miki Howard always had a way of making vulnerability sound powerful.

This battle is really about vocal excellence. Regina Belle and Miki Howard both represent a generation of artists who prioritized real singing and emotional storytelling. Their music reminds us that classic R&B is timeless because it was rooted in honesty and soul.

Listening to these records together feels like revisiting an era where music slowed down and allowed emotions to breathe. Whether you lean toward Regina’s elegance or Miki’s raw soulfulness, this battle is guaranteed to make listeners appreciate the beauty of true R&B.