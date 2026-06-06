Kandi Crush Battle: Keith Sweat Edition

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

This week’s Kandi Crush Battle looked a little different because honestly… who exactly was supposed to battle Keith Sweat? Some artists have songs. Keith Sweat created an entire feeling.

The minute we started playing records from his catalog, people immediately started smiling and telling stories. That’s when you know an artist made an impact. Keith Sweat built his career making music for relationships — the good parts, the messy parts, the emotional parts and all the conversations in between.

We opened with “Make You Sweat,” and instantly the vibe shifted. Then “I Want Her” reminded everybody just how important Keith was in helping define late ‘80s and early ‘90s R&B. He knew how to make records that felt catchy without losing emotional depth.

Then we got into “Don’t Stop Your Love,” and that smooth signature Keith delivery started taking over. He never needed huge vocal runs to connect with people. His style was conversational, relatable and authentic.

Of course “Twisted” had to make an appearance because that record became one of the defining songs of his career. Even years later, people still know every word. And then there’s “There You Go Telling Me No Again” and “Make It Last Forever.” Now listen. “Make It Last Forever” deserves its own category entirely. That song represents everything people love about classic R&B — patience, emotion, romance and timeless production.

What made this edition special is realizing Keith Sweat wasn’t chasing trends. He created records that became memories. Cookouts. Slow dances. Late-night radio. Relationship arguments. Keith Sweat has soundtracked all of it. This wasn’t really a battle. This was appreciation. And honestly… Keith won.