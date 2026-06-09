Kandi Crush Battle: Bobby Brown vs. New Edition Was a Family Affair

Source: Ashley Trybula | @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Now THIS one felt unfair. Because asking me to pick between Bobby Brown and New Edition is like asking somebody to pick between dessert and dessert. You win either way.

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle reminded everybody that some of the best music rivalries aren’t even rivalries at all — they’re family. Bobby Brown becoming Bobby Brown doesn’t happen without New Edition. But New Edition becoming New Edition also includes Bobby’s energy and influence. So what we got wasn’t a battle… we got a celebration.

The night opened with “Every Little Step,” and immediately people remembered Bobby’s superstar era. Bobby Brown had that thing — confidence, movement, swagger and records that made people feel cool. Then New Edition answered with “NE Heartbreak,” which honestly might be one of the smoothest records ever made. Suddenly people weren’t comparing anymore. They were reminiscing.

As the battle continued with “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hit Me Off,” you could really hear the differences in where both acts thrived. Bobby represented individuality. New Edition represented chemistry. Bobby made records that made you want to move. New Edition made records that made you sing.And then we got to “Rock Wit’cha.” Listen. That record still works. No notes. No explanation. Just vibes.

Meanwhile New Edition closed strong with “Boys 2 Men,” and hearing that record again reminded me how much emotional storytelling existed in R&B during that era. Nobody rushed songs. Nobody chased trends. They just made timeless records. What I loved most is that nobody left saying one artist dominated the other. Instead, people left appreciating how connected these catalogs really are. Bobby Brown proved stars can stand alone. New Edition proved brotherhood can build something legendary. That’s the magic of Kandi Crush. Sometimes there isn’t a loser — there’s just good music.