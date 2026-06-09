Listen Live
Close
Music

Lizzo Explains Why the Music Industry Has Changed

Lizzo is addressing questions about her career after a viral social media post sparked discussion about her popularity and success

Published on June 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lizzo x J-Mac
Source: Terri Thomas / Radio One Digital

Lizzo is addressing questions about her career after a viral social media post sparked discussion about her popularity and success in the music industry.

The Grammy-winning singer recently responded to a fan on X who questioned what happened to the massive audience that helped her sell out arenas just a few years ago. Lizzo explained that the music business has changed significantly, noting that radio played a major role in helping her music reach listeners when she first became a mainstream star.

According to Lizzo, streaming platforms now have a much greater influence on music discovery than traditional radio, creating a different landscape for artists trying to connect with fans. She also acknowledged that public controversies and legal battles over the last few years have impacted her career and public perception.

Despite the challenges, Lizzo remains focused on creating music and continuing her journey as an artist. She emphasized that she is still working hard and remains committed to her craft as she navigates the next chapter of her career.

The comments sparked conversation across social media, with many fans praising Lizzo for being candid about the realities of today’s music industry and the challenges artists face in maintaining momentum

Lizzo Explains Why the Music Industry Has Changed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Couple discussing stock market trading on a videocall with a financial consultant from their home
RSMS  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Data Breach Leaves Millions Exposed

Comments
Daily Dilemma Image
Local  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s H -Town Headlines

Comments
12 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

12 Powerful Women Over 40, Child-Free by Choice And Living Their Best Lives

Comments
Professional Black Woman
Work & Money  |  Madd Hatta

Droppin’ Jewels: Work Life Wednesday – Earning That Promotion

Comments
Wooden gavel resting on a folded United States flag
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: Jury Duty: Honor or Hassle?

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close