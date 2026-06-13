Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant
Reliant is helping you get the family together this summer with the cash that connects. You could win $2,500 to connect with the family and host your own summer family reunion, vacation or cookout!
Fill out the entry form and upload your favorite family reunion photo.
OR
Post a photo of you and your family on instagram using the hashtag #979reliantfam and tagging @979thebox. Your profile must be public to enter, deadline is Sunday, July 5, 2026.
Deadline to enter is Sunday, July 5th
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Reliant For The Fam Sweepstakes” ends on Sunday, July 5th, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.
HIT THE NEXT PAGE FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
PRIZE PROVIDER AGREEMENT
For good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby confirmed, the Station and the Prize Provider, as defined below, have entered into this Prize Provider Agreement (“Agreement”), agreeing to the following:
|Station:
|Radio One of Texas ll, LLC d/b/a Radio One Houston,
owner and operator of KBXX – 97.9 THE BOX and KMJQ – Majic 102.1
|Prize Provider:
|Reliant 910 LOUISIANA HOUSTON, TX 77002
|Promotions:
|Reliant For The Fam $5K Sweepstakes
|Prize:
|• (2) Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars (ARV of $5000)
|Signed Agreement Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026
The Prize Provider shall provide the Prize to the Station for the Promotion on or before the Delivery Date. Prize Provider shall be responsible, at its sole risk and expense, for fulfillment of the Prize to be awarded during the Promotion by the Station. The Station will administer and publicize the Promotion and fulfill other obligations regarding the Promotion.
Prize Provider agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Station and any parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and all of their officers, directors, employees, and agents from any and all claims, liabilities, losses, damages, actions and proceedings (including, without limitation, any governmental claims or fines and all reasonable outside attorneys’ fees and costs) arising in connection with the Prize or with Prize Provider’s (i) breach of its Promotion-related obligations or this Agreement, and (ii) violation of any federal, state or local laws, rules, codes, or ordinances that may govern the Prize or the Promotion.
Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant was originally published on theboxhouston.com