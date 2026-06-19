90s Black Celebrity Couples We're Still Rooting For

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Source: Photos by Gabriel Olsen and Frazer Harrison (Getty Images). The ’90s gave us legendary music, unforgettable movies, and some seriously iconic celebrity romances. While many Hollywood relationships came and went, a handful of Black celebrity couples managed to beat the odds. Through career highs, public scrutiny, family life, and decades in the spotlight, these couples have continued to choose each other year after year. From Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance to Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse-Chestnut, here are eight of the Black ’90s celebrity couples we’re still rooting for, and thankfully, they’re still giving us reasons to believe in lasting love. 1. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Source: Variety / Getty Few couples radiate elegance quite like Angela Bassett, 67, and Courtney B. Vance, 66. The pair married in 1997 and have become one of entertainment’s most admired partnerships. Whether they’re walking a red carpet or speaking about marriage and family, or starring in an incredible film, they consistently show what mutual respect and support can look like. Their love story began long before either became household names. Bassett and Vance first met as graduate students at Yale School of Drama in the early 1980s, though romance didn’t spark until years later when they reconnected in New York City. That second chance encounter ultimately led to one of Hollywood’s most beloved marriages. More than two decades later, Vance still credits much of their success as a couple to prioritizing his wife’s needs and ensuring they make major decisions together. During a 2025 interview with People, he shared one of the keys to their lasting relationship. “It’s really about when my wife is happy, the land is happy,” Vance, 65, said. “So I just try to [go], ‘Does this work for you, baby?’ It doesn’t work … we’re not doing that.” “And I think it’s the mutual respect,” he added, explaining the importance of each person in the partnership communicating their authentic thoughts and feelings about any potential big decisions. “You gotta talk about [it] and figure out which way … [you] want to go.” For Bassett, however, she knew there was something special about Vance much earlier. In Friends: A Love Story, the 2007 book she co-authored with her husband, she revealed that their first kiss left no doubt about their future together. “I got pinpricks and chills up the back of my thighs and across my butt, up my neck and across my scalp,” she wrote in her and Vance’s 2007 book Friends: A Love Story. Nearly three decades after saying “I do,” Bassett and Vance continue to show that lasting love isn’t just about romance, it’s about friendship, communication, and choosing each other again and again. RELATED CONTENT: ‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Tia Mowry, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson Source: Sean Zanni / Getty Few Hollywood couples can claim the kind of longevity, talent, and partnership that Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson have built together. Married since 1980, the couple has spent more than four decades supporting one another through career milestones, family life, and the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry. Their enduring bond has made them one of Black Hollywood’s most admired love stories. As Samuel’s star power skyrocketed throughout the 1990s, LaTanya remained a steady presence by his side while simultaneously building an impressive career of her own. The decade proved to be transformative for Jackson, whose unforgettable performance as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction (1994) cemented his status as a pop culture icon and earned him widespread critical acclaim. He followed that success with memorable roles in blockbuster franchises, including Jurassic Park, Die Hard with a Vengeance, and Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Meanwhile, LaTanya continued carving out her own remarkable path across theater, television, and film. Her extensive résumé includes appearances in Fried Green Tomatoes, Sleepless in Seattle, The Fighting Temptations, Grey’s Anatomy, Luke Cage, and Blue Bloods. On Broadway, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Lorraine Hansberry in A Raisin in the Sun and has appeared in acclaimed productions including Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and To Kill a Mockingbird. The couple’s professional partnership has proven to be just as strong as their personal one. Over the years, they’ve shared the screen in films including Losing Isaiah, Freedomland, and Mother and Child. They’ve also collaborated behind the scenes as producers on projects such as the award-winning documentary Enslaved and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In 2022, they brought their creative talents together once again for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, with LaTanya directing and Samuel starring in the production. But according to LaTanya, the foundation of their marriage extends far beyond love alone. Early in their relationship, the pair made a commitment to weather life’s challenges together and remain united through whatever came their way. “In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that’s not the dynamic of the African American family,” she told People in 2022. That it’s just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false. In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, ‘We are going to stay together no matter what. We’ll figure it out.'” More than 40 years later, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson continue to embody that promise, proving that a lasting marriage can thrive alongside individual success, creative collaboration, and commitment.

3. Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty After marrying in 1991, Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson faced challenges that would have tested even the strongest relationships. Yet through it all, they emerged as one of the most admired couples in sports and entertainment, building a legacy rooted in resilience, loyalty, and unwavering partnership. Their love story began years before the world knew them as a power couple. During a 2016 interview with People, Magic reflected on the first time he met Cookie, whose given name is Earleatha Kelly, at a party in the 1970s. “I never asked her to dance,” he said. “I just watched her dance, and I said, ‘I’ve got to get to know that woman.'” He eventually got her phone number, and the two stayed in touch throughout Christmas break. By the time classes resumed the following semester, their romance was officially underway. The couple tied the knot on Sept.14, 1991, in Magic’s hometown of Lansing, Michigan. Just months later, they faced one of the most public and life-altering challenges of their marriage when Magic revealed his HIV diagnosis. At a time when public understanding of the disease was limited, the news shook both their family and the sports world. Reflecting on that difficult period, Magic told People, “It was difficult. We cried for a couple of days just holding each other. [Cookie] thought it was a death sentence because that’s all we knew.” More than three decades later, Magic and Cookie remain a powerful example of perseverance and commitment. Their ability to navigate life’s toughest moments together while continuing to support one another has made their relationship one of the most enduring love stories in Black celebrity history.

4. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty Married in 1993, Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee have quietly built one of the most incredible marriages in entertainment. Together, they’ve balanced family life, creative pursuits, and social advocacy while remaining largely drama-free, a rare feat in celebrity culture. Long before they became one of Black Hollywood’s most respected power couples, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee met at an event in Washington, D.C., in 1992. Their connection was immediate, and less than a year later, the acclaimed filmmaker and former attorney were married. Together, they built a family, welcoming daughter Satchel in 1994 and son Jackson in 1997, while nurturing a household deeply rooted in creativity, storytelling, and purpose. Although Spike’s groundbreaking work as a director, producer, and screenwriter has made him a household name, Tonya has forged an impressive career of her own. A producer, writer, entrepreneur, and advocate, she has spent decades creating content and initiatives centered on education, health, and social impact. Their marriage has thrived not only because of their shared interests, but also because of the unique perspectives they bring to the table. “We are really lucky to be working in the same fields and to also have different mindsets and provide different points of view for each other,” Tonya told Ebony in May 2012. “Every now and then I consult him, and I know he’ll always be really honest with me.” Over three decades later, the Lees remain a shining example of a partnership built on mutual respect, collaboration, and the ability to grow together.

5. Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete Source: Amy Sussman / Getty Since tying the knot in 1995, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete have become one of America’s most beloved celebrity couples. Through decades of marriage, parenthood, and life in the public eye, they’ve remained refreshingly open about their journey, giving fans an honest look at what it takes to build a lasting partnership. The couple recently celebrated another major milestone, marking 31 years of marriage on June 10. To commemorate the occasion, Holly shared a heartfelt tribute on social media that included a photo from their 1994 engagement on the set of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper alongside a collection of images from their unforgettable wedding day. Looking back on the celebration, Holly recalled a wedding filled with joy, community, and what she described as “a whole lot of love energy.” Held on one of the hottest days of 1995, the outdoor ceremony was packed with memorable moments, from dancing and emotional speeches to a surprise appearance by the University of Southern California marching band in honor of Rodney’s football roots as a former USC quarterback. “We sweated, partied, cried, laughed, and danced the night away,” Holly wrote. “There was chicken and waffles. Whole fried catfish. Gourmet pizza. A Soul Train line. The USC Marching Band. James Ingram!” She closed her tribute with a simple but powerful reminder of the love that has sustained their relationship for more than three decades: “Happy Anniversary, hun 👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏾‍♂️❤️ 31 years later I’d still choose you🥹” More than 30 years after saying “I do,” Holly and Rodney continue to show that the strongest marriages are often built on friendship, laughter, resilience, and choosing each other every single day.

6. LL Cool J and Simone Smith Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty Long before LL Cool J became one of hip-hop’s most influential artists and a television star, he had already found the love of his life in Simone Smith. The couple married in 1995 and have spent nearly three decades building a life together while raising a family, launching businesses, and weathering life’s challenges side by side. During a 2012 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, LL Cool J revealed how he first met his wife. He said they were introduced as teenagers through a mutual connection in 1987. “It was Easter and I was driving down the block in my mother’s car,” LL Cool J told Jimmy Kimmel. He stopped the vehicle to say hello to a friend, who asked if he wanted to extend the gesture to a family member, who turned out to be Simone. “I looked over and said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll meet your cousin,’” he recalled. They have been in love since. In January 2023, Smith posted a throwback photo of him and his wife from their teenage years. “When I was 17 and he was 19 we fell deep in love growing up in Queens!” he captioned the sweet image. The couple celebrated 30 years of marriage in 2025. Their relationship has withstood the pressures of fame as well as Simone’s battle with a rare form of bone cancer, a journey that only strengthened their bond. Through it all, they’ve remained one of entertainment’s most admired couples, often showing that true partnership is about showing up for one another through every season of life.

7. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty Few celebrity love stories can rival the longevity of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus. The pair first met as teenagers while attending high school in California and married on June 12, 1997, just as Snoop’s music career was reaching new heights with his massive 1993 debut album Doggystyle. Over the years, they’ve navigated the complexities of fame, parenthood, business ventures, and personal growth together. While their marriage has faced its share of public ups and downs, their commitment to family and willingness to evolve alongside one another has kept them strong. Nearly three decades later, the longtime couple continues to be one of hip-hop’s most incredible love stories and a favorite among fans who have rooted for them since the very beginning.

8. Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse-Chestnut Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Long before social media turned celebrity relationships into daily headlines, Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse-Chestnut were quietly building one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages. The couple married in 1995, just a few years after Chestnut became a breakout star thanks to Boyz n the Hood, and have remained together ever since. Over the years, they’ve largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, choosing privacy over publicity while raising their family and navigating the demands of Hollywood. The couple welcomed two beautiful children together: a son named Grant and their daughter, Paige. Looking back on their incredible journey together, Chestnut said he felt so “fortunate” to have the opportunity to “grow” with his wife over the years. “I think ultimately we have a great deal of respect for each other, and we’ve continued to maintain the [same] amount of respect,” Chestnut told People in 2025, which marked his 30th anniversary with Pam. Fans have long admired the couple’s ability to maintain a strong foundation despite decades in the entertainment industry. While Morris is often celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most handsome leading men, he’s frequently credited Pam as a major source of support throughout his career. Pam has also showered the actor with praise. During an interview with Gayle King last year, Byse said she loves the way her husband takes charge of the household and leads, which has been the key to keeping their marriage tight. “I just trust him. I think that he’s a good leader,” she gushed, noting that while he showers her with love and care, the Hollywood star equally extends that same devotion to their two children. “The majority of our conversations are about the kids,” Chestnut revealed, as Byse chimed in with laughter, revealing details about their different parenting styles. “I want to baby them, and he wants to push them out,” she chuckled. When King asked the happy couple if they were still having “fun” together, Byse said without a trace of doubt, “He is my best friend.” Their nearly three-decade marriage stands as a refreshing reminder that lasting love doesn’t always have to be loud, it can thrive quietly through consistency, commitment, and mutual respect. Congrats to these happy couples! RELATED CONTENT: Blame The Movies — 15 ’90s Films That Explain Millennials Perfectly